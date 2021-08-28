WATCH: Infamous pitch invader Jarvo enters the ground as India’s no. 4 batsman during Headingley Test

The third Test between England and India was interrupted by a pitch invader on Friday – the infamous fan who had earlier entered the field during the second Test at Lords.

Daniel Jarvis aka Jarvo, sporting number 69 on the back of his shirt, was dressed in full gear, including pads, helmet and a bat. He made it to the pitch and took guard after India lost their opening batsman Rohit Sharma.

While his antics entertained the spectators, England’s Jonny Bairstow seemed unimpressed and kicked a batting glove towards the invader as he shouted at him.

“Some random chap in whites had made his way into the middle with the Indian players, and he stood there as if he was about to take part in the Test match,” former England cricketer Michael Atherton said on Sky Sports.

Though he was quickly escorted out on being spotted by the security officials, Jarvo lasted long enough on the field to leave both cricketers and fans in splits.

“Today’s play was as good as it can get with @ImRo45 @cheteshwar1 @imVkohli and Jaarvo showing great intent and grit! Keep going fellas and stop doing this Jaarvo. #IndvsEng,” tweeted Ravichandran Ashwin.

Today’s play was as good as it can get with @ImRo45 @cheteshwar1 @imVkohli and Jaarvo showing great intent and grit!🤩😂😂 Keep going fellas and stop doing this Jaarvo. #IndvsEng — Mask up and take your vaccine🙏🙏🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) August 27, 2021

Jarvo even took to Twitter to share images on his official account, saying he will release the full video of the act on his YouTube channel soon.

“Yes, it was me again aka Jarvo aka Jarvo69 at England vs India in the Test Cricket Match, in Leeds Full video will be on my youtube channel very soon,” Jarvis wrote.