WATCH: Nathan Ellis grabs a hat-trick against Bangladesh on Australia debut

On Friday, Nathan Ellis had a memorable outing in his T20 international debut for Australia as he grabbed a hat-trick in the final over of Bangladesh’s innings at Sher-e-Bangla Stadium in Dhaka.

The 26-year-old Ellis, who was handed the Australian cap by senior pacer Mitchell Starc, achieved the feat by removing Mahmudullah, Mustafizur Rahman and Mahedi Hasan off consecutive balls.

Ellis is now the first bowler to take a hat-trick on debut in a men’s T20I and the third Aussie after speedster Brett Lee and spinner Ashton Agar.

NATHAN ELLIS TAKES A HAT-TRICK! We repeat NATHAN ELLIS TAKES A HAT-TRICK! #BANvAUS — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) August 6, 2021

Ellis’ efforts, which saw him finish with figures reading 3/34 in his quota of four overs, restricted Bangladesh to 127/9.

In reply, Australia were stopped at 117 for 4 in 20 overs, with Shoriful Islam picking a couple of wickets while Shakib Al Hasan and Nasum Ahmed took apiece.

The batting once again let Australia down for the third game in succession as they struggled on the sluggish pitch at the National Stadium.

All-rounder Mitchell Marsh finally reached his half-century after registering identical scores of 45 in the previous two games, but his 52-run knock went in vain as other batters failed to fire once again. Apart from Marsh, Ben McDermott (35) and Alex Carey (20 not out) could only enter the double figures.

With a win in the third T20I, Bangladesh have taken a 3-0 lead in the five-match series.

The last two matches will be played at the same venue on August 7 and 9.

