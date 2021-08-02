WATCH: Quinton de Kock takes a jaw-dropping catch to dismiss Josh Inglis in The Hundred

Quinton de Kock, who has taken some spectacular catches for South Africa in international cricket, showed sharp reactions once more as his team Southern Brave ousted London Spirit by four runs in a thrilling encounter of The Hundred 2021 on Sunday.

London Spirit were chasing 146, and it looked like they would reach the target comfortably. On the 85th ball of the second innings, Josh Inglis completed his half-century with a big six off Chris Jordan. On the next delivery, Inglis decided to play a reverse sweep, but since it was a full-length slower ball, the right-hander couldn’t time it to perfection.

De Kock moved to his right in anticipation of the shot and grabbed the ball with one hand. While Inglis couldn’t believe what had happened, Southern Brave players were ecstatic.

Here’s the video:

QUINTON DE KOCK! How could you do that?!?! The most stunning of all stunners! Take a bow, champ! #TheHundred #TheHundredOnFanCode @QuinnyDeKock69 🙌🏼 pic.twitter.com/qvEfRlDpm7 — S. Sudarshanan (@Sudarshanan7) August 2, 2021

After Inglis’ dismissal, London Spirit could add only 13 runs to their total, and the James Vince-led side emerged victorious by four runs.

Earlier in the day, De Kock’s brisk 27 off 14 balls and Alex Davies’ 50 helped Southern Brave post a fighting total. Jordan was adjudged ‘Player of the Match’ for his two wickets and a run-out.