WATCH: Rashid Khan hits an outrageous ‘helicopter shot’ against Yorkshire in Vitality T20 Blast

Afghanistan star Rashid Khan is a high-quality bowler, especially in the T20 format. He is known for his brilliant variations and ability to pick wickets in crunch situations. Apart from his sensational bowling skills, Rashid also enjoys his batting and likes to entertain fans with his cameos.

The Afghan lad is very fond of playing MS Dhoni’s trademark ‘helicopter shot’, and he once again gave a glimpse of it in the ongoing T20 Blast 2021 on Tuesday.

In the Quarter Final 1 between Sussex and Yorkshire, Rashid stunned everyone with his quickfire 9-ball 27-run knock that propelled Sussex to the final of the star-studded T20 competition. During his phenomenal display of explosive batting, Rashid lit up the Riverside Ground in Chester-le-Street with an outrageous helicopter shot.

It all happened in the 18th over of Sussex chase bowled by Jordan Thompson. The right-armer pitched up on a good length, but Rashid charged down the wicket and swung his bat powerfully to send the white-leather over long-on for a maximum.

In the game, Sussex chased down the target of 178 runs successfully with two balls to spare. Rashid remained unbeaten on 27 with the help of three sixes and two fours. Captain Luke Wright was the main highlight in the batting, who scored a vital 54 runs off 39 balls. Philip Salt (27) and Delray Rawlins (27) also made valuable contributions.

Earlier, Yorkshire posted 177/7 on the scoreboard in their allotted 20 overs. Opener Tom Kohler-Cadmore and middle-order batter Gary Balance smashed respective half-centuries. While Kohler-Cadmore scored 55 off 49 balls, Ballance also made 55 from 37 deliveries.

“I just needed to back my skills, and thanks to the coaching staff for sending me in a bit earlier to finish the game. I tried my best to stay still and do the basics right – to hit my own ball. They bowled where I wanted it, and I finished it off well,” said Rashid after the match.

“I’m so happy to see the team in the finals twice since I’ve been in the team (the other in 2018). But it’s a shame I won’t be available for them at Finals Day. Every player would love to be there,” he added.