WATCH: Virat Kohli touches Rishabh Pant’s feet after taking a successful review on Day 1 of Nottingham Test

In the opening session of the first Test between England and India at Trent Bridge in Nottingham, Indian captain Virat Kohli and wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant got involved in a laughter riot after Zak Crawley’s dismissal.

While England new No. 3 Crawley got out on the last ball of the 21st over; a bit of a backstory regarding the wicket was that the visitors had earlier lost a review in the same over. But this time, when India paceman Mohammed Siraj bowled a sharp inswinging delivery to Crawley, the right-hander failed to read the line of the ball which was going on to hit the stumps.

An excited Kohli opted for DRS after consulting Pant, who ensured that the ball wasn’t travelling over the stumps.

Soon, when the third umpire’s decision went in India’s favour, Kohli was eventually seen clapping for Pant. Expressive as he is, Kohli ended up touching Pant’s feet in addition to putting on display hilarious emotions on the field.

Crawley made 27 off 68 with the help of four boundaries.

After opting to bat first, England were 61/2 at Lunch with captain Joe Root and opener Dominic Sibley fighting against the Indian pacers.