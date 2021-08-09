West Indies announces squad for the two-Test series against Pakistan

On Monday, Cricket West Indies (CWI) named their Test squad for the upcoming two Test matches against Pakistan. Both the games will take place at the Sabina Park in Kingston, Jamaica.

Middle-order batter Darren Bravo and pacer Shannon Gabriel have failed to make a cut in the 17-member squad. In their place Shamarh Brooks and Chemar Holder have been added to the Test fold.

In a press release issued by the CWI, Lead Selector Roger Harper said that Gabriel is yet to recover from his injury, while Bravo has been rested for Pakistan Tests.

“Shannon Gabriel has been given time to rehab fully and build his conditioning, so he was not part of the preparations for the Test series against Pakistan, which included the Best v Best game,” said Harper.

“Darren Bravo has been part of the ‘bubble’ from the preparation camp leading into the Betway Test series against South Africa and has been given a break.”

West Indies had finished second-last in the previous iteration of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC), winning only three matches out of 13. In the cycle for 2021-2023, they begin with the two Tests against Pakistan and then take on Bangladesh, England, Australia, South Africa and Sri Lanka in home and away series.

West Indies’ Test squad for Pakistan Tests:

Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Jermaine Blackwood (vc), Nkrumah Bonner, Shamarh Brooks, Rahkeem Cornwall, Roston Chase, Joshua Da Silva, Jahmar Hamilton, Chemar Holder, Jason Holder, Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph, Kyle Mayers, Kieran Powell, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales, Jomel Warrican

Fixtures: