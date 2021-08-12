West Indies vs Pakistan 2021, 1st Test: Preview – Pitch report, Probable XI and Head to Head record

West Indies and Pakistan are set to begin the Test series from Thursday (August 12) at Sabina Park, Kingston, in Jamaica. The two-match Test leg is also a part of the World Test Championship (WTC) 2021-23 cycle.

Both sides faced each other in the four-match T20I series, but unfortunately, three matches got washed out due to rain in Guyana.

West Indies finished at the eighth spot in the first cycle of WTC while Pakistan were at sixth. Considering their previous performances, both sides would want to start WTC 2021-23 on a fresh note

Pitch report:

The surface at Sabina Park will assist fast bowlers, with spinners also coming into play as the game progresses. The last Test played at this venue was in 2019, when India crushed the Windies by 257 runs.

Head to Head record:

Matches played: 52 | West Indies won: 17 | Pakistan won: 20 | Draw: 15 | Tied: 0

Playing Combination:

West Indies:

Chemar Holder and Shamarh Brooks have been recalled for the series, so it’s expected that the duo will make it to the final XI. Pacer Shannon Gabriel might not get a game as he is still recovering from his injury.

WI XI: Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Kieran Powell, Shai Hope (wk), Shamarh Brooks, Jermaine Blackwood, Roston Chase, Jason Holder, Rahkeem Cornwall, Kemar Roach, Alzarri Joseph, Chemar Holder.

Pakistan:

Haris Rauf and Mohammad Nawaz will be unavailable as the duo have been permitted to return home to spend time with their families. Naseem Shah might come into XI alongside Mohammad Abbas and Shaheen Afridi. Yasir Shah will hold the spin responsibilities.

PAK XI: Babar Azam (c), Imran Butt, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali, Fawad Alam, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Hasan Ali, Yasir Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Abbas, Naseem Shah.