West Indies vs Pakistan 2021, 4th T20I: Preview – Pitch Report, Playing Combination & Match Prediction

West Indies and Pakistan will face each other in the fourth and last match of the ongoing T20I series at Providence Stadium in Guyana on Tuesday (August 03).

It was certainly the crucial series for both teams considering their preparations for the upcoming T20 World Cup, but unfortunately, the fixtures have been badly hit by rain, forcing the officials to call off two matches out of three games.

The visitors are ahead with 1-0 after recording a win in the second fixture, and they will look for another victory to seal the series 2-0. On the other hand, the hosts would be focusing on bouncing back to level the series.

Pitch report:

Since the rain has already impacted the track, the teams winning the toss will most likely field first. Overall, 23 matches have been played at this venue, with 126 is the average first innings score while 89 being the average second innings score.

Playing Combinations:

West Indies:

West Indies are most likely to play the series decider without their regular openers Lendl Simmons and Evin Lewis, as both have been injured. In their absence, Andre Fletcher might open the innings alongside Chris Gayle.

WI XI: Kieron Pollard (c), Andre Fletcher, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Andre Russell, Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Dwayne Bravo, Hayden Walsh, Akeal Hosein.

Pakistan:

In the washed-out third match, Shaheen Afridi was replaced by Haris Rauf and this call is expected to remain the same in the fourth game. Azam Khan’s inclusion in the side will depend on the medical clearance as he was ruled out of the second and third contests after sustaining a head injury during the training session.

PAK XI: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Sharjeel Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Wasim, Usman Qadir, Haris Rauf, Sohaib Maqsood/Azam Khan.

Match Prediction:

Case 1:

West Indies win the toss and bowl first

Pakistan Powerplay score: 40-50

Pakistan Total: 140-155

Case 2:

Pakistan win the toss and bowl first

West Indies Powerplay score: 45-60

West Indies Total: 150-165

West Indies to win the contest.