Arjun Tendulkar ruled out of IPL 2021; replacement announced

Mumbai Indians (MI) player Arjun Tendulkar has been ruled out of the remaining matches of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. The defending champions had roped in Arjun for his base price of INR 20 lakh earlier this year.

The Mumbai-based franchise confirmed the developments by releasing an official statement but did not reveal the details of Arjun’s injury that forced the junior Tendulkar to get ruled out of the remaining season.

MI also announced the replacement of Arjun in the form of Delhi seamer Simarjeet Singh while also confirming that Simarjeet has started training with the team after completing all the necessary quarantine measures.

“Mumbai Indians have added Simarjeet Singh as an injury replacement to Arjun Tendulkar for the remainder of their IPL 2021 season. The right-arm medium-fast bowler has started training with the team after completing the mandatory quarantine as per IPL guidelines,” an official release from the franchise read.

Speaking about Simarjeet, he had recently travelled with the India white-ball squad to Sri Lanka as a net bowler. The aspiring seamer did not play a game, but he got the valuable opportunity to learn bowling skills with the likes of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Deepak Chahar, who are familiar names in India’s white-ball setup.

Overall, Simarjeet has played 15 T20s, where he has picked up 18 wickets at an average of 20.50 and an economy rate of 7.76.

During the 2020-21 Vijay Hazare Trophy (50-over tournament), Simarjeet ended the competition as Delhi’s joint-second-highest wicket-taker, with 11 scalps to his credit at an impressive economy rate of 5.65.