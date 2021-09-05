Aussie legend Shane Warne fumes at Elizabeth Hurley rumours

Australian cricket legend Shane Warne has blasted Woman’s Day magazine following the publication of an article suggesting he had rekindled his relationship with ex-fiancee Elizabeth Hurley.

Warner took to Twitter to vent his frustrations on the “fabricated” stories

“For 30 years my children & I have had to put up with your lies & fabricated stories – well not anymore,” he wrote.

“You should not be allowed to just make things up. You are going to apologise to the Aust public for your continual lies & my family as this is an absolute disgrace – AGAIN!

“And for the small minority out there that want to reply with smart arse comments – imagine what it would be like if someone continually made up stories about you & put it in the public domain for 30 years & the effects that has on your mental health and your families!”

Warne reacted to an article published by the magazine entitled “Are Shane Warne and Liz Hurley back together? There are some major clues they might be”.

The first line of the article read: “Shane Warne is open to getting married again and it seems he’s already in hot pursuit of his chosen lady – his real-life runaway bride Liz Hurley!”

Warne and Hurley dated from 2011 to 2013 and became engaged during that time. However, they broke off their relationship in 2012 after a trip to Sydney that Warne later described as “an absolute circus” because of the presence of media personnel.

“We couldn’t go anywhere else because we’d just get 30-40 people, photographers, news crews, everywhere we went,” Warne said in an interview last year.

“We had seven cars following us and a helicopter over our head just following us, running red lights, cutting off in front of us.”

“(I’m) quite sad it’s over because I still care about her deeply and she’s a wonderful person.”