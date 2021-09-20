Australia Women vs India Women 2021: Fixtures, Match Timings, Squads, Broadcast & Live Streaming Details

After a full-fledged tour of England, India Women are ready to be hosted by Australia in all three formats of the game. The teams will first meet in the three-match One-Day International (ODI) series in Mackay on Tuesday (September 21).

A historic one-off pink-ball Test match will follow the ODI leg. Thereafter, both nations will lock horns in the three-match T20I series. All the T20Is will be played at Carrara Oval in Queensland, where the one-off Test is also scheduled to take place.

Vice-captain Harmanpreet Kaur will not be seen in action in the ODI series opener as she has been ruled out due to a thumb injury. India coach Ramesh Powar confirmed the development while stating that Harmanpreet’s availability in the second ODI will be taken in due course.

“She was declared fit. She was selected for this tour, but, unfortunately, she got a hit on the thumb some days back and is not available for the first ODI. Next ODI, we will take a call according to her pain management and fitness management,” said Powar as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

Fixtures, Venue and Match Timings:

ODI Series:

1st ODI – September 21, Tuesday at Harrup Park, Mackay, 12:05 AM GMT

– September 21, Tuesday at Harrup Park, Mackay, 12:05 AM GMT 2nd ODI – September 24, Friday at Harrup Park, Mackay, 03:15 AM GMT

– September 24, Friday at Harrup Park, Mackay, 03:15 AM GMT 3rd ODI – September 26, Sunday at Harrup Park, Mackay, 12:05 AM GMT

Only Test – September 30 – October 03 at Carrara Oval, Queensland, 06:00 AM GMT

T20I Series:

1st T20I – October 07, Thursday at Carrara Oval, Queensland, 08:40 AM GMT

– October 07, Thursday at Carrara Oval, Queensland, 08:40 AM GMT 2nd T20I – October 09, Saturday at Carrara Oval, Queensland, 08:10 AM GMT

– October 09, Saturday at Carrara Oval, Queensland, 08:10 AM GMT 3rd T20I – October 10, Sunday at Carrara Oval, Queensland, 08:10 AM GMT

Squads:

Australia: Meg Lanning (c), Rachael Haynes (vc), Darcie Brown, Maitlan Brown, Stella Campbell, Nicola Carey, Hannah Darlington, Ashleigh Gardner, Alyssa Healy, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Georgia Redmayne, Molly Strano, Annabel Sutherland, Tayla Vlaeminck, Georgia Wareham

India (Test and ODIs): Mithali Raj (c), Harmanpreet Kaur (vc), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Punam Raut, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Yastika Bhatia, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Shikha Pandey, Jhulan Goswami, Meghna Singh, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav, Richa Ghosh, Ekta Bisht.

India (T20Is): Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Yastika Bhatia, Shikha Pandey, Meghna Singh, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav, Richa Ghosh (wk), Harleen Deol, Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav, Renuka Singh.

Broadcast and Live streaming details: