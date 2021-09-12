Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh gets engaged to his girlfriend Greta Mack

Mitchell Marsh, an Australian all-rounder, recently got engaged to his girlfriend, Greta Mack. The youngest son of former Australian cricketer, coach and selector Geoff Marsh, Mitch took to social media to share the good news.

In the picture shared by Mitch, he seemed enjoyable with his girlfriend and showed the ring. As soon as the 29-year-old announced happy news, a torrent of well-wishes began to pour into his comment section.

Mitch proposed to his now-fiancée in WA’s southwest ‘The Farm Margaret River’, where the bride-to-be’s family operate their business.

The couple was soon congratulated by a host of sporting identities, including Mitch’s teammates Marcus Stoinis, David Warner and Pat Cummins, and footballers Dylan Buckley and Mitch Duncan.

“Congrats small guy,” wrote Warner.

“Yes big man congrats guys,” England opener Jason Roy posted.

On the world front, Mitch will next be seen in action in the upcoming T20 World Cup 2021. The right-hander batted brilliantly on the West Indies tour, scoring three half-centuries in the five-match T20I series. Despite Australia losing the T20Is 1-4, Mitch’s performance was hailed by fans and experts of the lucrative game.

In the first T20I, he scored his maiden half-century in the format and followed it up with another productive half-century in the fourth game. He also registered his career-best bowling figures of 3/24 in the same game.