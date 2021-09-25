AUSW vs INDW: Smriti Mandhana shares her opinion on the controversy around no-ball in the final over

India Women opener Smriti Mandhana has shared her views on the controversy regarding the no-ball in the final-over against Australia in the recently concluded second One Day International (ODI) of a three-match series at Harrup Park in Mackay, on Friday.

With 3 needed from 1 ball, Australia’s Nicola Carey hit a full-toss from Jhulan Goswami straight into the hands of the mid-wicket fielder. However, the full-toss was called a no-ball.

The confusion was around whether the full-toss delivery was a waist-high no-ball or not. But after several reviews, the umpired decided to declare it as the illegal delivery. Australia required two runs off the final ball, and Carey, along with Beth Mooney, managed to register the impressive victory.

Mandhana shared her thoughts on the controversy stating that they haven’t yet to watch the ball and would only be able to comment anything on it.

“We have not really seen the ball yet as a team. We were out there on the field, so it is very hard to judge if it was a waist-high no-ball or not. It is too early for us to call, we have to see the ball, and we will have a look at it,” Mandhana said during the post-match presentation.

“When these things go in your favour, you are really happy but would not add up to the controversy. I have seriously not looked at the ball yet,” she added.

Mandhana also spoke about her phenomenal innings during the match. She scored a 94-ball 86 to assist India post 274/7 in 50 overs. Mandhana mentioned she was hurt not to carry along but was happy to score runs.

“I thought about where I need to improve; the support staff and everyone were behind me. So happy to get some runs under my belt, especially in the first innings. Getting out on 86 did hurt. I would have felt better if I had continued,” Mandhana added further.