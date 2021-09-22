BCCI announce the hike in match fee for Men’s and Women’s domestic cricketers

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the hike in match fees for its domestic cricketers ahead of the upcoming season.

With regards to the pay hike, the BCCI introduced three slabs based on the number of matches: upto 20 matches, 21-40 matches and 41 matches and above. This means a player featuring in the XI, depending on his experience will get Rs 40,000, Rs 50,000 and Rs 60,000 respectively. Those who are benched for that match will get half of it.

Earlier, there was only one pay band under where those were part of the playing XI used to get Rs 35,000 per day and reserves earned half of it.

Sharing his thought on the development, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly said in a tweet: “Very happy to have the raise in match fees of domestic players, men and women, passed by the apex council today. They are always the key to India’s success in cricket at the international level.”

The recommendations to increase the payout were made by BCCI’s working committee comprising former India captain Mohammed Azharuddin, Yudhvir Singh, Santosh Menon, Jaydev Shah, Avishek Dalmiya, Rohan Jaitley and Devajit Saikia.

Gender pay gap continues

The disparity in pay continues to remain. For example, an U-23 male (U-25 for this season) will get Rs 25,000 per day, but a senior women cricketer will get only Rs 20,000 even if she is a part of the international team.