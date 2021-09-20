IPL: Brad Hogg opens up on Virat Kohli’s replacement as RCB captain

In an emotional video shared by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on social media, Virat Kohli said he would be stepping down as captain of the franchise after the ongoing season of IPL 2021.

Kohli also made it clear that he will continue to be an RCB player till he plays his last IPL game. Kohli’s announcement sent shockwaves to his fans and experts.

And we’ll continue to support you no matter what. https://t.co/4uUdaaQqdN — Chloe-Amanda Bailey (@ChloeAmandaB) September 19, 2021

Have only been here a short time but I thank you @imVkohli for all you have done for @RCBTweets as a fully committed leader and team man, your energy and passion is infectious.

I know the boys are fully committed to help send you out on a well deserved high skipper 🤝#PlayBold https://t.co/tBnYjAm5oT — Mike Hesson (@CoachHesson) September 19, 2021

Virat Kohli didn't make it about himself. He made it about giving his best for India and RCB till the end of his playing days. My respect for him just keeps growing. — Joy Bhattacharjya (@joybhattacharj) September 19, 2021

Last week, Kohli had announced that he would be quitting as India’s T20I skipper after the upcoming T20 World Cup in UAE.

Talking about RCB’s new leader on his YouTube channel, former Australian spin bowler Brad Hogg opined that no one from the current squad fits the bill.

The Aussie explained: “RCB will have to recruit someone next year to come in and captain the franchise. I don’t think there will be anyone within their group. AB de Villiers, we don’t know how long he’s going to go on for. You just don’t want someone to go in there and patch up that particular space if he is only going to be there for a short term.”

Hogg further pointed out: “If you look at all the successful teams, Rohit Sharma has captained Mumbai Indians for a very long time and they have had a lot of success. MSD (Dhoni) with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) as well as with (Stephen) Fleming as the coach. They have been at the helm for a very long time. No one in RCB right now can take that role of captain.”

Currently, RCB are in a strong position in the IPL 2021 points table, having won five of their seven matches before the tournament got postponed in May. They will resume the 14th season with a match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Monday (September 20).