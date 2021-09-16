Chloe-Amanda Bailey and others react after Virat Kohli decides to step down as India’s T20 captain


  • Virat Kohli set to step down as India's T20I captain.

  • He will remain as India's skipper in Test and ODI cricket.

Chloe-Amanda Bailey, Virat Kohli (Pic Source: Twitter)
Team India captain Virat Kohli has decided that he will step down from the leadership role in T20Is after the conclusion of the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2021.

Kohli, who has played 90 T20Is so far, captained India in 45 matches, and of those, his national team won 27.

The 32-year-old said in a statement that the decision was taken after consulting people close to him, head coach Ravi Shastri and teammate Rohit Sharma. Kohli cited “workload” and giving himself “space” to lead in Test and ODI cricket as the reasons behind his decision.

‘King Kohli’ and ‘Captain Fearless’ became some of the top trends on Twitter immediately after Kohli announced his decision, alongside ‘So much respect’ as posted by Australian sports presenter Chloe-Amanda Bailey.

“Virat Kohli to step down as T20 captain, confirmed by the man himself. So much respect, his contribution has been immense,” wrote Bailey.

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly, in his statement, said that Kohli has been a true asset for Indian Cricket.

“He has led with aplomb. He is one of the most successful captains in all the formats. The decision has been made keeping in mind the future roadmap. We thank Virat for his tremendous performance as the T20I Captain. We wish him all the best for the upcoming World Cup and beyond and hope that he continues to score plenty of runs for India,”

The BCCI is yet to name Kohli’s successor as captain in the T20 format.

Here’s are some reactions from the fans and experts on Twitter:

