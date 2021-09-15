‘Could I potentially replicate that’: Australian women star Alyssa Healy on Rohit Sharma’s success in Tests

Indian cricket superstar Rohit Sharma is arguably one of the most devastating and consistent openers in international cricket. Be it white-ball or Test format, the Mumbaikar dominates the game and carries the ability to destroy any bowling attack in the world. No wonder many cricketers are Rohit’s admirers, and the latest addition in this regard is Australian women cricketer Alyssa Healy.

Healy said she wants to emulate Rohit’s batting style in order to achieve success in her career. She went on to term Rohit as one of the most ‘devastating’ white-ball batters and is impressed with the Indian star’s success in the longest format of the game.

“It’s a tricky one because I’ve only played four Tests, so I wouldn’t say I’m overly comfortable with how to play or how to approach a Test. From my point of view, I don’t think it’s going to change too much from my one-day international batting. I think the ability to give yourself more time is such a blessing,” said Healy as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

“I look at the modern Test game and see how it’s changed quite a lot. I watch a lot of the men’s cricket, and I look at someone like Rohit Sharma, who is one of the most devastating white-ball batters in the world, and yet he’s a really successful opener in Test cricket. So, for me, I said look at somebody like him and think about how he translates those skills across all the formats, could I potentially replicate that somehow,” she added.

Healy also shared her thoughts on the upcoming home series against India. The wicketkeeper-batter observed that the India Women’s side is dangerous because of their unpredictable nature.

“Sometimes a bit of the unknown and the unpredictable nature of India makes them incredibly dangerous. They’ve picked a few new players that we haven’t seen before on this tour. So, they always love throwing something new at us, even if it is Poonam Yadav, she always has something new to throw at us, just to kick us off track again,” Healy added further.