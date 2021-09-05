CPL 2021: Faf du Plessis’ scintillating century sets up massive win for St Lucia Kings

In the 15th match of the ongoing Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2021, St Lucia Kings (SLK) registered a memorable triumph over St Kitts and Nevis Patriots (SNP) to climb to the second spot in the points table.

Put in to bat first, the Kings posted a humungous 224/2 on the scoreboard in their allotted 20 overs, courtesy of a fantabulous century by skipper Faf du Plessis. The South African star smashed his first hundred in CPL history and ended up scoring unbeaten 120, which is the third-highest score in the competition.

Highest scores in CPL:

132* – Brandon King

– Brandon King 121* – Andre Russell

– Andre Russell 120* – Faf du Plessis

Du Plessis’ magical knock guided Kings to a massive 100-run win over Patriots, who were handed their first loss this season after a five-match winning streak. The Pretoria-lad got to his fifty off only 25 balls and continued scoring at the same rate to reach his maiden CPL hundred. With that, he also became the third overseas player to score a ton in the tournament.

Du Plessis was well supported by Roston Chase in an unbeaten 124-run stand for the third wicket. Chase hit a half-century from 25 deliveries, which was his second fifty of the season. Du Plessis scored 120 not out off 60 balls, with the help of 13 fours and five sixes.

In reply, the Patriots got bundled out for 124 in 16.5 overs. Evin Lewis looked in great touch and scored a remarkable 73 from 42 deliveries but didn’t get enough support from the other end. The second-highest scorer for the Dwayne Bravo-led side was Chris Gayle with 14 runs.

For Kings, Alzarri Joseph picked up three wickets for 27 in 3.5 overs. Similarly, Keemo Paul also bagged a three-wicket haul for 23 runs in 3 overs.

“It was a brilliant innings. He was under pressure from the start of the tournament, and he did well. We don’t have great power at the back end. Our aim is to see if we can get a good start,” said Andre Fletcher about Du Plessis innings after the match.