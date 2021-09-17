Cricket fraternity ‘shocked’ as New Zealand abandon Pakistan tour after security alert

Posted On / /
Advertisement

  • New Zealand's tour of Pakistan 2021 abandoned due to government security alert.

  • The Blackcaps were visiting Pakistan for the first time in 18 years to play three ODI and five T20Is.

Cricket fraternity ‘shocked’ as New Zealand abandon Pakistan tour after security alert
Advertisement

New Zealand have abandoned their tour of Pakistan because of a “government security alert”. The Blackcaps were supposed to play Pakistan in the first of three ODIs in Rawalpindi on Friday evening before moving to Lahore for a five-match T20I series in Lahore.

However, in its statement, New Zealand Cricket (NZC) confirmed that they would “no longer participate in the tour” based on the advice they have been receiving from their government.

The statement read: “The BLACKCAPS are abandoning their Tour of Pakistan following a New Zealand government security alert.

“Following an escalation in the New Zealand Government threat levels for Pakistan and advice from NZC security advisors on the ground, it has been decided the BLACKCAPS will not continue with the tour.

“Arrangements are now being made for the team’s departure.”

NZC’s decision to pull out of the tour has come when international cricket is gradually returning to Pakistan after being away for a decade because of the infamous attack on the Sri Lankan team bus in Lahore during the 2009 tour.

Here’s how the cricketing world reacted to the news:

TAGS: , , ,

CATEGORY: Pakistan, Twitter Reactions

For latest cricket news and updates, subscribe to our Daily Newsletter.

About the Author:
ANIRUDH SINGH
Anirudh is a die-hard cricket fan, loves playing, watching and talking about cricket. Cricket is his Religion & 'Sachin Tendulkar' his GOD. His motto of life is Eat, Sleep, Cricket, REPEAT!! You can write to him at anirudh@crickettimes.com or anirudhsingh2904@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter, Facebook & Linkedin.
Advertisement