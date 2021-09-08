ECB announces fixtures for next season; India to return for T20I and ODI series

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced the fixtures of their men’s team for next summer. Team India, which is currently playing a five-Test series against the hosts, will return to England to play six white-ball matches in July 2022.

The season will bowl out with England locking horns with World Test Champions – New Zealand – in a three-match Test series. After New Zealand Tests and limited-overs series against India, the Three Lions will take on South Africa in a full-fledged series comprising three Tests and as many ODIs & T20Is.

While revealing the fixtures, the ECB chief executive officer Tom Harrison said: “It has been a scintillating summer of cricket and so good to see crowds backpacking out venues later this summer.

“For next summer, I am pleased to be able to confirm three high-quality men’s international touring teams for 2022, starting with a three-Test LV= Insurance Series against World Test Champions New Zealand.

“We also look forward to India returning for two white-ball series before we host South Africa for what promises to be hard-fought series across three formats, including three LV= Insurance Test Matches.”

The ECB also confirmed that the final match of Vitality T20 Blast will be played at the Edgbaston Stadium on Saturday, July 16.

England Men’s home schedule for the 2022 season

Series against New Zealand

1st Test: June 2-6, Lord’s

2nd Test: June 10-14, Trent Bridge

3rd Test: June 23-27, Headingley

Series against India

1st T20I: July 1, Old Trafford

2nd T20I: July 3, Trent Bridge

3rd T20I: July 6, The Ageas Bowl

1st ODI: July 9, Edgbaston

2nd ODI: July 12, Kia Oval

3rd ODI: July 14, Lord’s

Series against South Africa