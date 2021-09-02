ENG vs IND 2021: WATCH – Chris Woakes dismisses Rohit Sharma with a jaffa on Day 1 of Oval Test

England all-rounder Chris Woakes is playing his first match of the ongoing five-match series against India, and he impressed everyone in his very first over on Thursday.

The Birmingham-lad bowled a peach of a delivery to get rid of Indian opener Rohit Sharma on Day 1 of the fourth Test at Kennington Oval in London.

It all happened on the last delivery in the ninth over of India’s first innings when Woakes hit the ball hard on the deck that moved sharply away from the right-hander and forced Rohit to play at it.

The red leather carried a thick outside edge which was comfortably taken by Jonny Bairstow behind the stumps. Rohit, who is the third-highest run-getter in this series, could only score 11 from 27 deliveries.

Earlier, England skipper Joe Root won the toss and elected to field first. Both the hosts and visiting side came up with a couple of changes in their respective playing XI.

While England included Ollie Pope and Woakes for Jos Buttler and Sam Curran, respectively, Team India selected Umesh Yadav and Shardul Thakur to replace Ishant Sharma and Mohammed Shami.

Before the play, all the Indian players were seen wearing black armbands while lining up for the national anthem. The official Twitter handle of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) revealed that Indian players and support staff wore black armbands in honour of late cricket coach Vasu Paranjape.

Mr Paranjape passed away on Monday (August 30), aged 82.

“The Indian Cricket Team is sporting black armbands today to honour the demise of Shri Vasudev Paranjape,” tweeted BCCI.

The Indian Cricket Team is sporting black armbands today to honour the demise of Shri Vasudev Paranjape.#TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/9pEd2ZB8ol — BCCI (@BCCI) September 2, 2021

“All of us enjoyed his company and his cricket. His life is meant to be cherished, what he taught our generation would remain with us till our last breath. When his body was taken, I just told him: ‘Goodbye captain, you will be in a better place’ I’m sure he will have a better time up there like we all did here,” wrote Sunil Gavaskar while paying tribute to Mr Paranjape in a column for the Indian Express.