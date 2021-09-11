ENG vs IND: Cricketing world reacts after the cancellation of Manchester Test

The fifth and final Test between England and India, scheduled to begin on Friday (September 10), was cancelled due to COVID fears in the Indian camp.

A BCCI statement later said that there has been an offer made to its English counterparts to reschedule the match.

“The BCCI and ECB held several rounds of discussion to find a way to play the Test Match, however, the outbreak of Covid-19 in the Indian team contingent forced the decision of calling off the Old Trafford Test Match.

“In lieu of the strong relationship between BCCI and ECB, the BCCI has offered to ECB a rescheduling of the cancelled Test match. Both the Boards will work towards finding a window to reschedule this Test match,” read BCCI’s statement.

Nevertheless, the Manchester Test cancellation was palpable as fans and former cricketers took to Twitter to react on the drama surrounding the match.

“This is such a shame – as it’s been a wonderful series !” wrote Australian cricket legend Shane Warne.

This is such a shame – as it’s been a wonderful series ! https://t.co/tPPrAJXCoT — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) September 10, 2021

Ex-England captain Michael Vaughan blamed India for the cancellation, much to the ire of Indian fans.

India have let English Cricket down !!! But England did let South African Cricket down !!! — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) September 10, 2021

Former India opener Wasim Jaffer pointed towards England for canceling their tour to South Africa last year, citing COVID-19 fears. Similarly, India were within their rights not to field a team in Manchester.

“England were within their rights back then and so are India now. If anything India honoured their commitment and completed the Oval test despite entire coaching staff getting positive during the game. #ENGvsIND #perspective,” tweeted Jaffer.

England were within their rights back then and so are India now. If anything India honoured their commitment and completed the Oval test despite entire coaching staff getting positive during the game. #ENGvsIND #perspective pic.twitter.com/F2LBQ8gDSA — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) September 10, 2021

Here’s how others reacted:

Mad times but I suppose we’re prepared for everything in the current climate. Some questions – what happens to the points/how does the series end? If not forfeited? Will there be a chance to complete it another time? #ENGvIND — Isa Guha (@isaguha) September 10, 2021

ECB’s first official release had the word ‘forfeit’ in it. Which effectively means series drawn. But 10 minutes later, the same release didn’t have the word ‘forfeit’ in it. Which means series to India. When do we have total clarity? #EngvInd — Wear a Mask. Get Vaccinated, India (@cricketaakash) September 10, 2021

NO PLAY TODAY ok Tata bye bye #ENGvsIND — DK (@DineshKarthik) September 10, 2021

So England v India TEST is CANCELLED due to Covid!!!!

WOW!!!! Wow!!! Wow!!! Does it mean with 9 days till CSK v MI in Dubai, NO player from each team that’s in the UK will be available if they now have 10 days of quarantining in UK? — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) September 10, 2021

India showed great character & fighting spirit throughout the series. Giving it back to them with top level of skills was something to be proud of this team. I'm sure India will be the favourites whenever this 'postponed' match will be held #5thTest #IndianCricketTeam — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) September 10, 2021

The Virat Kohli-led Indian side were leading the five-match series 2-1 ahead of the final Test in Manchester.