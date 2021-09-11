ENG vs IND: Cricketing world reacts after the cancellation of Manchester Test

  • The fifth Test between England and India was cancelled on Friday.

  • Cricketing world expressed disappointment to what had been a fascinating contest between the two top teams.

England-India 5th Test called-off (Pic Source: Twitter)
The fifth and final Test between England and India, scheduled to begin on Friday (September 10), was cancelled due to COVID fears in the Indian camp.

A BCCI statement later said that there has been an offer made to its English counterparts to reschedule the match.

“The BCCI and ECB held several rounds of discussion to find a way to play the Test Match, however, the outbreak of Covid-19 in the Indian team contingent forced the decision of calling off the Old Trafford Test Match.

“In lieu of the strong relationship between BCCI and ECB, the BCCI has offered to ECB a rescheduling of the cancelled Test match. Both the Boards will work towards finding a window to reschedule this Test match,” read BCCI’s statement.

Nevertheless, the Manchester Test cancellation was palpable as fans and former cricketers took to Twitter to react on the drama surrounding the match.

“This is such a shame – as it’s been a wonderful series !” wrote Australian cricket legend Shane Warne.

Ex-England captain Michael Vaughan blamed India for the cancellation, much to the ire of Indian fans.

Former India opener Wasim Jaffer pointed towards England for canceling their tour to South Africa last year, citing COVID-19 fears. Similarly, India were within their rights not to field a team in Manchester.

“England were within their rights back then and so are India now. If anything India honoured their commitment and completed the Oval test despite entire coaching staff getting positive during the game. #ENGvsIND #perspective,” tweeted Jaffer.

Here’s how others reacted:

The Virat Kohli-led Indian side were leading the five-match series 2-1 ahead of the final Test in Manchester.

