ENG vs IND: Fast bowler Prasidh Krishna added to India’s squad for the Oval Test

Right-arm fast bowler Prasidh Krishna has been added to India’s squad for the fourth Test against England, scheduled to begin on Thursday (September 2). The decision was made following the Indian team management’s request to the BCCI after the third Test in Leeds.

“The All-India Senior Selection Committee – based on the request of the team management – has added fast bowler Prasidh Krishna to India’s squad for the fourth Test,” BCCI said in a media release.

“Prasidh, who was on the standby list has been training and travelling with Team India right from the start of the tour. The upcoming Test will be played at The Oval, London from 2nd September.”

Krishna, who is yet to make his Test debut, played three ODI matches at home against the same opposition in March this year and grabbed six wickets.

The fourth Test will be played at The Oval, London with the series leveled at 1-1.

India’s squad for fourth Test:

Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (Captain), Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), R. Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohd. Shami, Md. Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), Abhimanyu Easwaran, Prithvi Shaw, Suryakumar Yadav, Prasidh Krishna.