ENG vs IND: Twitter erupts as Rohit Sharma completes his first overseas Test century with a sixer

Posted On / /
Advertisement

  • Rohit Sharma slams first overseas hundred in his eight-year Test career.

  • Rohit also completed 15,000 runs in international cricket on Saturday.

ENG vs IND: Twitter erupts as Rohit Sharma completes his first overseas Test century with a sixer
Rohit Sharma Test hundred in England (Pic Source: Twitter)
Advertisement

After a stop-start career in Test cricket, India batsman Rohit Sharma finally broke his shackles overseas with a gritty hundred against England at the Kennington Oval in London on Saturday.

Rohit, who walked in to bat as an opener in just his sixth Test match outside India (16th overall), saw off another testing morning session against the English seamers after the host took a 99-run lead in their first innings on day two.

The Mumbaikar made a slow start but added a crucial 83-run stand for the opening wicket with KL Rahul, who departed for 46 (101). After Rahul’s dismissal, next batsman Cheteshwar Pujara continued his attack on the home team while Rohit pierced the gaps on loose deliveries.

Rohit, however, reached his maiden overseas Test hundred in the 64th over of India’s second innings with a massive six over long-on off Moeen Ali. The 34-year-old has previously scored seven Test centuries, all of which came in home conditions. He also completed 15,000 international runs during the innings.

The majority of his runs have been scored in ODIs. In 227 matches, Rohit has scored 9,205 ODI runs.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to Rohit’s special hundred at the Oval:

TAGS: , , , ,

CATEGORY: Rohit Sharma, Twitter Reactions

For latest cricket news and updates, subscribe to our Daily Newsletter.

About the Author:
ANIRUDH SINGH
Anirudh is a die-hard cricket fan, loves playing, watching and talking about cricket. Cricket is his Religion & 'Sachin Tendulkar' his GOD. His motto of life is Eat, Sleep, Cricket, REPEAT!! You can write to him at anirudh@crickettimes.com or anirudhsingh2904@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter, Facebook & Linkedin.
Advertisement