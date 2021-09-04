ENG vs IND: Twitter erupts as Rohit Sharma completes his first overseas Test century with a sixer

After a stop-start career in Test cricket, India batsman Rohit Sharma finally broke his shackles overseas with a gritty hundred against England at the Kennington Oval in London on Saturday.

Rohit, who walked in to bat as an opener in just his sixth Test match outside India (16th overall), saw off another testing morning session against the English seamers after the host took a 99-run lead in their first innings on day two.

The Mumbaikar made a slow start but added a crucial 83-run stand for the opening wicket with KL Rahul, who departed for 46 (101). After Rahul’s dismissal, next batsman Cheteshwar Pujara continued his attack on the home team while Rohit pierced the gaps on loose deliveries.

Rohit, however, reached his maiden overseas Test hundred in the 64th over of India’s second innings with a massive six over long-on off Moeen Ali. The 34-year-old has previously scored seven Test centuries, all of which came in home conditions. He also completed 15,000 international runs during the innings.

The majority of his runs have been scored in ODIs. In 227 matches, Rohit has scored 9,205 ODI runs.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to Rohit’s special hundred at the Oval:

Oh yeahhhhhhh SHAM ❤️ love that brotherman.

What a time to do it 🥳 #Hitman#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/WY3y7Zpmo5 — DK (@DineshKarthik) September 4, 2021

Shaandar Zabardast Zindabad.

When the going gets tough the tough get going. Outstanding first overseas Test hundred from #RohitSharma .

Class ! pic.twitter.com/aw3NYCuO5y — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) September 4, 2021

The transformation of #RohitSharma into a world class opening batsman has been staggering. This century was inevitable given the way he has batted in this series. Privileged to see this. Class. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) September 4, 2021

Talented batter: Scores a century 👏

Brilliant batter: Scores an away Test century 🙌

Hitman: Scores an away Test century with a SIX 💙💙💙#OneFamily #MumbaiIndians #ENGvIND @ImRo45 pic.twitter.com/4wvKWvnQC1 — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) September 4, 2021

Rohit Sharma has been building for a while to that first test century outside India. Hard work and discipline paying off. — Ian Raphael Bishop (@irbishi) September 4, 2021

Because u just scored your first overseas hundred 😁👏🏽!! Hitman you beauty 👊🏽👊🏽 ⁦@ImRo45⁩ pic.twitter.com/tgzAziTRN9 — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) September 4, 2021

The best Indian batsman across formats. Amazing hundred from #RohitSharma , got there in grand style. Priceless in the context of the series. pic.twitter.com/ZGhaSNVPN4 — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) September 4, 2021

A top class innings from a high class player. Take a bow #RohitSharma .

Could well be a series defining innings.

Come on, let’s get a big lead. pic.twitter.com/2M48YepWO2 — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) September 4, 2021

HITMAN special at The Oval. 💪🏼 Rohit Sharma notches up his maiden overseas Test century. 🤩#TeamIndia #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/GhodJYdLhA — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) September 4, 2021

What a way to bring up your first overseas century! Take a bow, Rohit Sharma. What a brilliant hundred.#ENGvIND — Ian Bell (@Ian_Bell) September 4, 2021

Hitman 100 🔥 Rohit Sharma has brought up his first overseas Test ton! And he slogs a mad six to seal the century! What a knock this is. On ya Rohit! #ENGvIND — Chloe-Amanda Bailey (@ChloeAmandaB) September 4, 2021

#Rohit Sharma is in the best phase of his batting. Full stop. — R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) September 4, 2021

Indian openers and their style of hitting a six to get to a HUNDRED! ♥️ Rohit Gurunath Sharma, take a bow 🙌#ENGvIND #SaddaPunjab #PunjabKings — Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) September 4, 2021

The best ODI opener ever, a bloke with the second best average as a Test opener, and the captain of the world's best T20 team, walk into a bar. Their name's Rohit Sharma — Ben Jones (@benjonescricket) September 4, 2021