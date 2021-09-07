ENG vs IND: VVS Laxman opens up on under-fire Ajinkya Rahane

Former Indian cricketer VVS Laxman has come up with a strong statement for ‘out of form’ Ajinkya Rahane. Laxman feels that Team India vice-captain should be given a break amid repeated failures with the bat in the ongoing Test series against England.

Rahane has scored 109 runs in 4 Tests at an average of 15.57, failing to contribute for his side at crunch situations. He got out for an eight-ball duck in the second innings of the Oval Test in good batting conditions.

Speaking about Rahane’s lackluster performance in recent matches, Laxman said: “It’s time to give Rahane a break. I am not sure of what the future holds for him. He is a quality player and I always believe that quality players come back into the team. But, the kind of form and confidence he has shown and the body language when he was out there in the middle Not once during his eight-ball innings did Ajinkya Rahane look convincing.”

Laxman also added that Hanuma Vihari, who has played county championship before the Test series in England, might get a chance in the fifth and final Test at the Old Trafford, starting September 10.

“You don’t want to go into a Test match with that kind of a mindset, especially in case of a senior batsman. I just feel, come the Old Trafford Test match, there may be a change and Vihari may get a chance ahead of Ajinkya Rahane,” Laxman told ESPNCricinfo.

