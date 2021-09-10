Fifth Test between England and India cancelled over Covid-19 outbreak fears

The fifth and final Test between England and India, scheduled to start in Manchester at 2:30 pm IST on Friday, has been cancelled over fears of a Covid-19 outbreak in the bio-bubble.

It all happened after Covid-19 disrupted the Indian camp, rendering the visitors unable to field a team.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) statement read: “Following ongoing conversations with the BCCI, the ECB can confirm that the fifth LV= Insurance Test between England and India Men due to start today at Emirates Old Trafford, will be cancelled.

“Due to fears of a further increase in the number of COVID cases inside the camp, India are regrettably unable to field a team.”

“We send our sincere apologies to fans and partners for this news, which we know will cause immense disappointment and inconvenience to many.”

Team India’s assistant physiotherapist Yogesh Parmar tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday, leading to Thursday’s training session and other media commitments being cancelled with players sent into isolation.

India head coach Ravi Shastri, bowling coach Bharat Arun and fielding coach Ramakrishnan Sridhar earlier tested positive for Covid-19 during the fourth Test in London.

Thankfully, all players tested negative for Covid-19, leading to the fifth Test set to be played as per the schedule. But less than an hour before the start of play at the sold-out Old Trafford Stadium, the match was called off.