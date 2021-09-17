Former cricketers back Rohit Sharma to achieve success as Team India’s T20I captain

Rohit Sharma (Image Source: Twitter)
Indian skipper Virat Kohli stunned the cricketing fraternity after announcing his decision to step down from captaincy in the shortest format following the completion of the upcoming T20 World Cup.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) hasn’t yet said anything about Kohli’s successor in the shortest format, but given the current team opener, Rohit Sharma seems to be the ideal candidate to become the next leader.

Many former cricketers also share the same opinion and reckon that Rohit should be the next captain in T20Is. Former India captain Dilip Vengsarkar asserted Rohit deserves to be the next leader because of his brilliant ability to perform well whenever Kohli was not around.

“Rohit deserves to be India’s next T20 captain because he has done well whenever he’s been given an opportunity to lead India,” Vengsarkar told Times of India.

“In 2018, India won the Asia Cup under his captaincy. Besides that, he’s been an exceptional captain for Mumbai Indians, having led them to five IPL titles,” he added.

Former cricketer Sandeep Patil also observed that the Mumbaikar has proved his leadership experience and has tasted huge success while captaining Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

“Rohit has proved his mettle”, said Patil.

However, Indian legend Sunil Gavaskar had a different take, stating that Rohit is the best man to lead Team India currently, but he also believed India should groom KL Rahul to become the next leader.

“It’s important to think ahead. He (Rohit Sharma) has been performing well in IPL and 50-overs cricket as well on the international stage. He can be made vice-captain,” Gavaskar told Sports Tak.

