Former South Africa international David Wiese selected in Namibia’s squad for ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021

Former South Africa all-rounder David Wiese has been picked in Namibia’s squad for the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. Wiese, who has featured in six ODIs and 20 T20Is for the Proteas, qualifies to play for Namibia on the basis of first descent as his father was born in that country.

As for the 36-year-old Wiese, he was an in-demand T20 cricketer at his peak, playing in leagues such as the Caribbean Premier League (CPL), the Bangladesh Premier League (BCL), the Pakistan Super League (PSL), and the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Well, making their T20 World Cup debut this year, Namibia have named their 15-member squad to take on a competitive Group A of the First Round of the competition, led by Gerhard Erasmus.

21-year-old Nicol Loftie-Eaton is one of the players to keep an eye on, with Michael van Lingen yet to make his international debut. Ruben Trumpelmann, JJ Smit and Jan Frylinck are the three quicks in the Namibian squad.

Namibia will face Sri Lanka in their first game of the tournament on October 19.

Squad: Gerhard Erasmus (c), Stephen Baard, Karl Birkenstock, Michau du Preez, Jan Frylinck, Zane Green, Nicol Lofie-Eaton, Bernard Scholtz, Ben Shikongo, JJ Smit, Ruben Trumpelmann, Michael van Lingen, David Wiese, Craig Williams, Picky Ya France

Reserves: Mauritius Ngupita