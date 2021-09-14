“From crushing batsmen’s toes to getting lifted on shoulders”: Mumbai Indians bids farewell to Lasith Malinga

Veteran Sri Lankan pacer Lasith Malinga announced his retirement from the shortest format of the gentlemen’s game on Tuesday.

Malinga posted a message on social media while announcing his decision. He also posted a video on his YouTube channel, showing a compilation of his wickets in the T20s.

“Hanging up my #T20 shoes and #retiring from all forms of cricket! Thankful to all those who supported me in my journey, and looking forward to sharing my experience with young cricketers in the years to come,” he captioned the video.

The 38-yea-old further expressed gratitude to Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) and thanked his franchise teams.

“May the triple gem bless you all!

Sri Lanka Cricket

Mumbai Indians

Melbourne Stars

Rangpur Riders

Kent Cricket

Guyana Amazon Warriors

Maratha Arabians

Montreal Tigers.”

Malinga had told his IPL franchise Mumbai Indians (MI) that he wished to retire from franchise cricket this year; therefore, he wasn’t retained in the squad for the 14th IPL season.

Congratulating Malinga on his tremendous career, MI in their congratulatory message on social media wrote:

“From crushing batsmen’s toes to getting lifted on shoulders, Mali achieved everything in T20s.

As he announces his retirement from T20 cricket, we just have three words to say – 𝐓𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐤. 𝐘𝐨𝐮. 𝐌𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐚.”

Malinga is the highest wicket-taker in the history of IPL. Amit Mishra, the second-highest wicket-taker, has 166 scalps to his name and is still four wickets behind the ‘yorker king’.

Malinga also remains the highest wicket-taker in T20 internationals, with 107 wickets. Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib-Al-Hasan is one wicket behind him.