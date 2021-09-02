Harbhajan Singh, Virender Sehwag, Suresh Raina & other cricketers condole the death of actor Sidharth Shukla

  • Former and current Indian cricketers have reacted to the sudden death of actor Sidharth Shukla.

  • Siddharth was one of the most recognisable faces on television.

Sidharth Shukla (Pic Source: Twitter)
The sudden demise of television actor Sidharth Shukla has left his fans in a state of shock. The winner of Bigg Boss Season 13, Shukla died of a heart attack on Thursday morning. He is survived by his mother and two sisters.

Apart from winning the Bigg Boss trophy, Sidharth gained huge popularity from the TV show ‘Balika Vadhu’. He made his Bollywood debut with ‘Badrinath ki Dulhania’. The social media got flooded with tributes for Shukla as soon as the news of his death broke.

“Another reminder of how fragile life is. Heartfelt condolences to #SiddharthShukla ‘s family and friends. Om Shanti,” wrote former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag.

“Shocking .. Gone too soon..can’t believe #RIPsidharthshukla #Sidharthshukla condolences to family and friends.. OM Shanti,” tweeted off-spinner Harbhajan Singh.

“Hearing the demise of #SidharthShukla is an absolute shock! My heartfelt condolences to his family & friends, may his soul RIP.. Om Shanti,” wrote Mr IPL, Suresh Raina.

“Really shocked to hear about #siddharthshukla RIP,” Khaleel Ahmed wrote on Twitter.

“Shocked beyond words. RIP Siddharth and my condolences to his loved ones Folded hands Life is so unpredictable. Appreciate everything we have!!” tweeted Rahul Chahar.

“Really shocking to hear about the untimely demise of #SidharthShukla. #ripsidharthshuklaformer,” former Indian pacer RP Singh expressed his disbelief.

Sidharth was just 40 years old. In 2008, he made his acting debut with a lead role in the TV show ‘Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na’ on Sony TV opposite Aastha Chaudhary. Recently, he had appeared on dance reality show ‘Dance Deewane 4’ with his bestie Shehnaaz Gill, as a guest.

