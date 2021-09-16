“I have decided to step down as the T20 captain after this T20 World Cup in Dubai”: Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli on Thursday announced that he will step down as India’s T20I captain after the conclusion of the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, which is scheduled to take place in Oman and UAE from October 17 to November 14. He wants to continue as Test and ODI skipper, however.

“I have decided to step down as the T20 captain after this T20 World Cup in Dubai in October,” Kohli wrote in a statement that he shared on his social media accounts.

“I have been fortunate enough to not only represent India but also lead the Indian Cricket Team to my utmost capability. I thank everyone who has supported me in my journey as the Captain of the Indian Cricket Team. I couldn’t have done it without them – the boys, the support staff, the selection committee, my coaches and each and every Indian who prayed for us to win.

“Understanding workload is a very important thing and considering my immense workload over the last 8-9 years playing all 3 formats and captaining regularly for last 5-6 years, I feel I need to give myself space to be fully ready to lead the Indian Team in Test and ODI Cricket. I have given everything to the Team during my time as T20 Captain and I will continue to do so for the T20 Team as a batsman moving forward.

“Of course, arriving at this decision took a lot of time. After a lot of contemplation and discussions with my close people, Ravi bhai and also Rohit, who have been an essential part of the leadership group, I’ve decided to step down as the T20 Captain after this T20 World Cup in Dubai in October. I have also spoken to secretary Mr Jay Shah and the President of BCCI Mr Sourav Ganguly along with all the selectors about the same. I will continue to serve Indian Cricket and the Indian Team to the best of my ability,” added Kohli.

India will begin their T20 World Cup campaign against Pakistan in Dubai on October 24. Before the start of the ICC event, Kohli will be leading Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the remainder of IPL 2021, beginning September 19.