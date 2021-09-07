ICC imposes four-year ban on UAE wicketkeeper-batsman Gulam Shabbir

Gulam Shabbir, the UAE wicketkeeper-batsman, has been handed a four-year ban from all forms of cricket for breaching six counts of the ICC Anti-Corruption Code during the series against Nepal and Zimbabwe in 2019.

The ICC disclosed that Shabbir breached articles 2.4.4, 2.4.5. 2.4.6 and 2.4.7 of the Code.

The left-handed batter failed to disclose to the Anti Corruption Unit (ACU) the full details of attempted approaches to engage in corrupt conduct in relation to the series against Nepal in January/February 2019.

He even failed to disclose to the ACU full details of approaches or invitations to engage in corrupt conduct in relation to the series against Zimbabwe in April 2019.

He also did not disclose an approach received by a teammate to engage in corrupt conduct in relation to the series against Zimbabwe and hid full details of facts and/or incidents that he was aware of which may have evidenced corrupt conduct by other Participants.

As per article 2.4.6, he failed to cooperate with the ACU’s investigation by failing to surrender all his mobile devices upon request and failing to produce documentation requested by the ACU and also obstructed the ACU’s investigation by concealing information that may have been relevant to the investigation (2.4.7).

His ban is effective till August 20, 2025.

“Shabbir played 40 matches for the UAE and was expected to understand his responsibilities as an international cricketer.

“He also attended at least three anti-corruption education sessions in which players were reminded of their obligations to report any approaches by corrupters,” Alex Marshall, ICC General Manager – Integrity Unit, said.

“It was disappointing to note that he did not report any of the approaches. Although he was cooperative when interviewed and expressed remorse, it is only appropriate that he be banned so that a strong message goes out to other players and potential corrupters,” he added.

(With PTI inputs)