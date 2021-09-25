IPL 2021: DC vs RR, Match 36: Pitch Report, Predicted XI and Match Prediction

  • Delhi Capitals will face Rajasthan Royals in Match 36 of IPL 2021.

  • Steve Smith might come in place of Marcus Stoinis for DC.

IPL 2021: DC vs RR, Match 36: Pitch Report, Predicted XI and Match Prediction
DC vs RR, Match 36, Preview, Probable XIs (Image Source: Twitter)
Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi is all set to host the 36th match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Saturday, September 25.

The Capitals would be focusing on registering another victory to clear their chances of qualifying for the playoffs. Similarly, the Royals would be hoping to win maximum games in the second leg to enter the top four.

Interestingly, both sides have won their previous encounters. While DC defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) through a dominating performance, RR managed to record a last-over thriller against Punjab Kings (PBKS).

Pitch report:

The Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium is the biggest cricket ground in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), so the high-scoring contest is out of the equation. Also, the track is relatively slow as compared to Dubai; therefore, spinners are likely to play a bigger role at this venue.

Head-to-Head record:

Played: 23 | Delhi Capitals: 11 | Rajasthan Royals: 12 | No Result: 0

Probable XIs:

Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Marcus Stoinis/Steve Smith, Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Avesh Khan

Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson (c, wk), Evin Lewis, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Liam Livingstone, Mahipal Lomror, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Chetan Sakariya, Kartik Tyagi, Mustafizur Rahman.

Match Prediction:

Case 1:

  • DC wins the toss and bowls first
  • Powerplay score: 40-50
  • RR total: 140-155

Case 2:

  • RR wins the toss and bowls first
  • Powerplay score: 45-55
  • DC total: 150-165

DC to win the contest.

