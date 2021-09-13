IPL 2021: Delhi Capitals announce Chris Woakes’ replacement for the remainder of the season

A couple of days after England all-rounder Chris Woakes opted out of the UAE leg of IPL 2021, Delhi Capitals (DC) have announced his replacement.

The Capitals are currently placed at the top position in the standings with 12 points after 6 wins in 8 matches.

Woakes was part of the initial phase of IPL 2021 before it got postponed in May due to COVID-19 outbreak in the bio-bubble of various team. The 32-year-old played three games and picked five wickets at an average of 16.40.

“Delhi Capitals today announced that English all-rounder Chris Woakes, who picked up 5 wickets in 3 matches in the first half of the VIVO IPL 2021, has pulled out of the tournament due to personal reasons,” DC said in a statement on Monday.

The last year’s runner-ups have named Australian fast bowler Ben Dwarshuis as Woakes’ replacement for the remainder of the IPL 2021 season. Dwarshuis has taken 100 wickets in 82 T20 matches at an average of 23.73.

The 27-year-old, who plays for Sydney Sixers in the Big Bash League (BBL), and is the sixth-highest wicket-taker in the history of the tournament with 85 wickets in 69 matches.

🚨 SQUAD UPDATE 🚨@chriswoakes has pulled out of the remainder of #IPL2021 due to personal reasons. Delhi Capitals have attained the services of Australian fast bowler Ben Dwarshuis as his replacement. Official Statement 👉🏼 https://t.co/k7Njmtf8Qh#YehHaiNayiDilli pic.twitter.com/fJQTF0fs52 — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) September 13, 2021

Earlier, Punjab Kings (PBKS) announced that South African batsman Aiden Markram will replace England’s Dawid Malan for the remaining IPL 2021.

Malan has pulled out of the tournament to be with his family ahead of his upcoming international assignments.

“Markram will replace Dawid Malan who is taking some time off to be with his family before the T20 World Cup and the Ashes Series,” PBKS said in a statement.