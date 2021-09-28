IPL 2021: Here’s how SRH can still qualify for the playoffs without depending on NRR

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) are one of the most consistent sides in the Indian Premier League (IPL), but in the ongoing fourteenth season, the 2016 champions are struggling to find wins and are placed at the bottom spot in the points table.

The Kane Williamson-led side have only managed to register two victories out of their 10 matches on the league stage. Many fans and experts feel that SRH are out of the playoffs. However, the season is still not over for the ‘Orange Army’, as they remain in contention for a playoffs berth.

Here are the qualification scenarios for SRH:

The Sunrisers have four league-stage matches remaining in their IPL 2021 campaign, and all games are do-or-die contests for SRH. In order to cash in the outside chances of qualifying for the playoffs, the Sunrisers need to win all four of their remaining fixtures.

SRH will play their next match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on September 30 and then meet Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on October 3. The Sunrisers will play their 13th game against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on October 6, and their last match is on October 8 against Mumbai Indians (MI).

Even after winning all the games, SRH will only end the league stage with 12 points, so they have to depend on the result of matches played by other teams.

The scenario suggests that if MI, Rajasthan Royals (RR), KKR and Punjab Kings (PBKS) win only one game each of their remaining matches, SRH can reach the playoffs without depending on NRR. Notably, PBKS, RR and MI are currently tied at 8 points each. The Knight Riders won their game against Delhi Capitals (DC) on Tuesday, so they now have 10 points.