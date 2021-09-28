IPL 2021: MI vs PBKS, Match 42: Pitch Report, Probable XI and Match Prediction

The 42nd match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 will be played between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday, September 28.

The defending champions are currently placed at the second last spot in the points table with only four wins out of their 10 matches. MI will be looking to return to winning ways in order to increase their chances of qualifying for the playoffs.

Similarly, the Kings have also won four out of their 10 games, but due to a relatively better net run rate, the KL Rahul-led side is placed at the fifth position.

Head-to-Head record:

Played: 27 | Mumbai Indians won: 14 | Punjab Kings won: 13 | No result: 0

Pitch report:

The surface at Sheikh Zayed Stadium is better than Dubai, and batting second has been comfortable here, especially in the evening games. The pitch will assist both spinners as well as pacers. The dew factor is also expected to play a crucial role at this venue.

Probable XIs:

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Adam Milne, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah.

Punjab Kings: KL Rahul (c and wk), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda, Harpreet Brar, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Nathan Ellis, Arshdeep Singh.

Match Prediction:

Case 1:

MI wins the toss and bowls first

Powerplay score: 40-45

PBKS total: 150-160

Case 2:

PBKS wins the toss and bowls first

Powerplay score: 45-55

MI total: 155-165

Team batting second to win the contest.