IPL 2021: PBKS vs RR, Match 32: Pitch Report, Probable XIs and Match Prediction

The Dubai International Cricket Stadium will host the 32nd match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Tuesday (September 21).

The KL Rahul-led Punjab are placed at the second last spot in the points table with three wins out of eight matches. Similarly, the IPL 2008 winners Rajasthan are just above Punjab at the sixth position with three victories out of their seven games.

Both sides have had to go through some forced international replacements due to the non-availability of players, but that could work in their favour considering the current form of the replaced players.

While the Royals have roped in the No. 1 ranked T20I bowler in the world – Tabraiz Shamsi, the Kings, have acquired the services of another T20 talent Adil Rashid, who recently completed The Hundred as the joint-highest wicket-taker.

Pitch report:

During the contest between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians (MI), the track showed its double-paced nature, and something can be expected in the upcoming few games. The bowlers will have some sort of assistance while the batters find it a bit challenging to post big totals on the board.

Head-to-Head record:

Played: 22 | Punjab Kings: 9 | Rajasthan Royals: 12 | No Result: 0

Probable XIs:

Punjab Kings: KL Rahul (c, wk), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle/Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda, Shahrukh Khan, Adil Rashid, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Nathan Ellis, Mohammed Shami.

Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson (c, wk), Evin Lewis, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Riyan Parag, Shivam Dube, Liam Livingstone, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Chetan Sakariya, Kartik Tyagi, Tabraiz Shamsi.

Match Predictions:

Case 1:

PBKS win the toss and bowl first

Powerplay score: 40-45

RR total: 150-160

Case 2:

RR win the toss and bowl first

Powerplay score: 35-40

PBKS total: 140-155

RR to win the contest.