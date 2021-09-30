IPL 2021: Ravichandran Ashwin reacts to his verbal spat with Eoin Morgan

In a long six-tweet thread, Delhi Capitals (DC) off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin revealed what exactly happened between him and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain Eoin Morgan and fast bowler Tim Southee during their match in Sharjah on Tuesday.

In the last over the DC innings, Southee appeared to have said something after dismissing Ashwin. Thereafter, while walking back to the pavilion, Ashwin got involved in a heated exchange with first Southee and then Morgan.

Post the match, KKR wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik said Ashwin had taken an extra run in the penultimate over after the ball had hit DC captain Rishabh Pant, which disappointed Morgan as it was against the ‘spirit of the game’.

However, Ashwin responded with a strong-worded reply to KKR skipper Morgan, stating the English cricketer had termed him a ‘disgrace’ that the Tamil Nadu player didn’t appreciate at all.

“1. I turned to run the moment I saw the fielder throw and dint know the ball had hit Rishabh. 2. Will I run if I see it!? Of course, I will, and I am allowed to. 3. Am I a disgrace like Morgan said I was? Of course NOT. 4. Did I fight? No, I stood up for myself, and that’s what my teachers and parents taught me to do, and pls teach your children to stand up for themselves. In Morgan or Southee’s world of Cricket, they can choose and stick to what they believe is right or wrong but do not have the right to take a moral high ground and use words that are derogatory. What’s even more surprising is the fact that people are discussing this and also trying to talk about who is the good and bad person here!,” Ashwin wrote while recalling what exactly happened on the field.

4. Did I fight?

No, I stood up for myself and that’s what my teachers and parents taught me to do and pls teach your children to stand up for themselves.

In Morgan or Southee’s world of cricket they can choose and stick to what they believe is right or wrong but do not have the — Mask up and take your vaccine🙏🙏🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) September 30, 2021

Ashwin also shared his opinion on what he thought about the ‘Cricket is a gentleman’s game’ discourse.

“To all the ‘Cricket is a gentleman’s game’ fans in the house’: There are millions of cricketers with several thought processes that play this great game to make it their careers, teach them that an extra run taken due to a poor throw aimed to get you out can make your career and an extra yard stolen by the non-striker can break your career.”

There are millions of cricketers with several thought processes that play this great game to make it their careers, teach them that an extra run taken due to a poor throw aimed to get you out can make your career and an extra yard stolen by the non striker can break your career — Mask up and take your vaccine🙏🙏🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) September 30, 2021

Ashwin urged the parents to teach their kids to play the game within the rules as, according to him, this is the only ‘spirit of the game’.

“Do not confuse them by telling them that you will be termed a good person if you refuse the run or warn the non-striker because all these people who are terming you good or bad have already made a living, or they are doing what it takes to be successful elsewhere. Give your heart and soul on the field and play within the rules of the game and shake your hands once the game is over. The above is the only ‘spirit of the game’ I understand,” added Ashwin.