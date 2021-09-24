IPL 2021: RCB vs CSK, Match 35: Pitch Report, Predicted XI and Match Prediction

In the 35th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will be up against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Friday, September 24.

Virat Kohli’s RCB will be looking to shake off the crushing setback in their previous game against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). While RCB will aim to get back on track, the MS Dhoni-led CSK won their contest against the defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) on Sunday (September 19).

Though Sam Curran is now available for selection, CSK are likely to persist with Dwayne Bravo, who (when fit) offers relatively better death-bowling pedigree besides hitting abilities that are once again on the rise. On the other hand, RCB can bring in another talented batter Tim David to ease the pressure on their middle-order.

Head-to-Head record:

Played: 26 | Royal Challengers Bangalore: 09 | Chennai Super Kings: 17 | No Result: 0

Pitch Report:

The pitch in Sharjah has been a graveyard for bowlers and favoured batsmen in the recent past. The pacers should get some help in the early stages, keeping the batters on their toes. However, the ball should skid onto the bat under lights, making it easy for strokeplay.

Probable XIs:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (c), Devdutt Padikkal, KS Bharat (wk), Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, Tim David/Wanindu Hasaranga, Kyle Jamieson, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini

Chennai Super Kings: Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Dwayne Bravo/Sam Curran, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Josh Hazlewood

Match Prediction:

Case 1:

CSK wins the toss and bowls first

Powerplay score: 45-50

RCB total: 175-190

Case 2:

RCB wins the toss and bowls first

Powerplay score: 40-45

CSK total: 170-185

Team batting second to win the contest.