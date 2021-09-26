IPL 2021: RCB vs MI, Match 39: Pitch Report, Probable XI and Match Prediction

In the 39th match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will face Mumbai Indians (MI) at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday, September 26.

Both RCB and MI have started their UAE leg of IPL 2021 on a losing note, facing defeats in the first two games. Interestingly, both Bangalore and Mumbai have lost their respective two matches against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

Because of the tremendous first half, RCB are still positioned at third place with 10 points. However, MI have lost their fourth position and are currently sitting at sixth spot with 8 points.

Pitch report:

Since the surface at Dubai is two-paced, bowlers shall have an edge if they deliver in right areas. The track isn’t slow, so batters can also take advantage.

Head-to-Head record:

Played: 28 | Royal Challengers Bangalore: 11 | Mumbai Indians: 17 | No Result: 0

Probable XIs:

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Wanindu Hasaranga hasn’t left his impact in the first two games, so Kyle Jamieson might replace him for this match.

RCB XI: Virat Kohli (c), Devdutt Padikkal, KS Bharat (wk), Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, Tim David, Wanindu Hasaranga/Kyle Jamieson, Shahbaz Ahmed, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj.

Mumbai Indians

Hardik Pandya is likely to come back in the playing XI after missing the first two fixtures of the ongoing second leg. Since Sourabh Tiwary has impressed one and all with his batting, Hardik might replace Krunal Pandya.

MI XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton de Kock(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Kieron Pollard, Sourabh Tiwary, Hardik Pandya/ Krunal Pandya, Trent Boult, Adam Milne, Jasprit Bumrah, Rahul Chahar.

Match Prediction:

Case 1:

RCB wins the toss and bowls first

Powerplay score: 40-45

MI total: 150-165

Case 2:

MI wins the toss and bowls first

Powerplay score: 35-40

RCB total: 145-160

MI to win the contest.