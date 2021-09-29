IPL 2021: Shane Warne criticize Ravichandran Ashwin’s actions against Eoin Morgan during KKR vs DC clash

Former Australian cricketer Shane Warne has reacted on the scuffle between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain Eoin Morgan and Delhi Capitals (DC) off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin during their IPL clash and feels that the latter’s act was ‘disgraceful’.

Ashwin and Morgan got involved in a heated altercation after the former was dismissed by Tim Southee in the last over of the first innings at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

DC skipper Rishabh Pant and Ashwin stole an extra run on the last ball of the 19th over bowled by Venkatesh Iyer, which seemed to have irked the KKR outfit as they reckoned it to be against the ‘Fair Play’ guidelines. Pant and Ashwin actually took a run when the ball thrown by the fielder ricocheted off the batter.

Legendary Indian batsman Sunil Gavaskar, who was on air at that moment, said: “Generally batsmen don’t run if the ball hits them.”

Later, Warne weighed in and lashed out at Ashwin for his actions.

“The world shouldn’t be divided on this topic and Ashwin,” he tweeted. “It’s pretty simple – it’s disgraceful and should never happen.

“Why does Ashwin have to be that guy again? I think (Eoin Morgan) had every right to nail him!”

As for the match, despite stuttering in the chase, the Knight Riders edged past the Capitals on a sluggish surface. Morgan’s men reached the target of 128 in the 19th over, thanks to a gritty knock from Nitish Rana (36 not out off 27) and a quickfire 21 by Sunil Narine.