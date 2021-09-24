IPL 2021: Sherfane Rutherford returns home from UAE following the death of his father

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) batsman Sherfane Rutherford has left the IPL 2021 bubble to be with his family after the sudden demise of his father, the franchise confirmed on Thursday, September 24.

“The SRH family conveys its heartfelt condolences to Sherfane Rutherford and his family on the passing away of his father. Sherfane will be leaving the IPL bio-bubble to be with his family in this difficult hour,” tweeted SRH.

Earlier this month, Sunrisers had signed Rutherford as a replacement player for England opener Jonny Bairstow, who pulled out of the UAE leg of IPL 2021 due to personal problems.

23-year-old Rutherford was in sublime form in the recently concluded Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2021, scoring three half-centuries in his tally of 262 runs at a strike rate of 127.18. He has played for Delhi Capitals (DC) and Mumbai Indians (MI) in the IPL earlier.

The loss of Rutherford is another blow to the 2016 champions languishing at the bottom of the IPL 2021 points table, having registered a solitary win from eight games. They will next face Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the second fixture on Saturday (September 25).