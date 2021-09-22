IPL 2021: T Natarajan tests COVID-19 positive ahead of DC vs SRH clash

The second leg of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 started on Sunday (September 19) in Dubai. So far, three games have been played in the second phase. However, the COVID-19 has again come back to haunt the fourteenth season of the cash-rich league as news has emerged that Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) pacer T. Natarajan has tested positive in a scheduled RT-PCR Test.

According to a release by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Natarajan and six close contacts identified by the medical team, including Vijay Shankar, Vijay Kumar (Team Manager), Shyam Sundar J (Physiotherapist), Anjana Vannan (Doctor), Tushar Khedkar (Logistics Manager) and Periyasamy Ganesan (Net Bowler) have been placed in isolation.

The relieving update is that the rest of the SRH squad returned negative results on the RT-PCR Tests conducted this morning and will proceed to take part in tonight’s clash against Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Dubai International Stadium.

“Sunrisers Hyderabad player T Natarajan tested positive for COVID-19 at a scheduled RT-PCR test. The player has isolated himself from the rest of the squad. He is currently asymptomatic,” said BCCI in a release.

“The rest of the contingent, including the close contacts, underwent RT-PCR tests at 5AM local time this morning, and the test reports are negative. As a result, tonight’s game between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals will go ahead at the Dubai International Stadium, Dubai,” the statement added.