IPL 2021: Twitter erupts as CSK reclaim top position with a thrilling win over KKR

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) defeated Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by two wickets in a thrilling encounter at Abu Dhabi’s Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Sunday evening.

Chasing a target of 172, CSK top-order batters chipped in with handy contributions, but they wobbled in the death overs before all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja pulled off the win with an 8-ball 22, which was laced with two fours and as many sixes.

With 4 runs required of the final over, CSK lost two crucial wickets – Sam Curran and Jadeja – off the first and the fifth delivery. However, Deepak Chahar hit the winning runs and took his team to the top of the points table. Faf du Plessis (44), Ruturaj Gaikwad (40) and Moeen Ali (32) were the other contributors.

Earlier, KKR posted a challenging 171/6 after opting to bat first. Rahul Tripathi top-scored with 45 off 33 balls. Wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik played a cameo of 26 (11) while Nitish Rana remained unbeaten on 37 from 27 deliveries.

Here’s how Twitter reactions:

Fantastic from Jadeja. What an asset for any team #csk — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) September 26, 2021

What a match and turnaround for #CSK! This man @imjadeja is incredible . He won the match single handedly with his batting blitz for #CSK !

Jai, Jai #Jaddu! pic.twitter.com/rDRiDu0Hsq — Sreedhar Pillai (@sri50) September 26, 2021

What a magnificent victory for Chennai. Ravindra Jadeja top class with bat and ball and Chennai are top of the table. After the situation last year, what a comeback. Just stand up and applaud #WhistlePodu #CSKvsKKR pic.twitter.com/IVK3KtHjVE — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) September 26, 2021

CSK have won in Dubai, Sharjah & Abu Dhabi. They're now at the top of the points table & are more or less through to the playoffs — Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) September 26, 2021

What a match! Last over I was on the edge of my seat. I was nervous even as a neutral fan! Congrats CSKians. Well played. Love a thriller! #CSKvKKR — Chloe-Amanda Bailey (@ChloeAmandaB) September 26, 2021

Love the game of cricket!😍 #CSK 🙌😎 — Vikram Prabhu (@iamVikramPrabhu) September 26, 2021

Mr. @imjadeja You are the 1st & Last of your kind.. The best player ever.. Thank u so much… #csk da… — KRISHH (@krishoffl) September 26, 2021

Another heart-in-the-mouth win for #CSK who have become specialists in handing over the victory to the opposition and then stealing it from between the teeth. Sir Ravi Jadeja today 🙏 — Siddarth Srinivas (@sidhuwrites) September 26, 2021

Ravi Jadeja is the super-star: 22(8) with bat and 1/21(4) with ball – He is the MVP of #CSK. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) September 26, 2021

Chennai Super Kings on top of the points table#CSKvKKR #WhistlePodu pic.twitter.com/kc5ogMfwlH — Kumar Sourav (@AdamDhoni1) September 26, 2021