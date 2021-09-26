IPL 2021: Twitter erupts as CSK reclaim top position with a thrilling win over KKR

  • Ravindra Jadeja cameo helped Chennai Super Kings in defeating Kolkata Knight Riders.

  • With the win, CSK also reclaimed top spot in the points table.

IPL 2021: Twitter erupts as CSK reclaim top position with a thrilling win over KKR
Ravindra Jadeja powers CSK to victory (Pic Source: Twitter)
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) defeated Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by two wickets in a thrilling encounter at Abu Dhabi’s Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Sunday evening.

Chasing a target of 172, CSK top-order batters chipped in with handy contributions, but they wobbled in the death overs before all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja pulled off the win with an 8-ball 22, which was laced with two fours and as many sixes.

With 4 runs required of the final over, CSK lost two crucial wickets – Sam Curran and Jadeja – off the first and the fifth delivery. However, Deepak Chahar hit the winning runs and took his team to the top of the points table. Faf du Plessis (44), Ruturaj Gaikwad (40) and Moeen Ali (32) were the other contributors.

Earlier, KKR posted a challenging 171/6 after opting to bat first. Rahul Tripathi top-scored with 45 off 33 balls. Wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik played a cameo of 26 (11) while Nitish Rana remained unbeaten on 37 from 27 deliveries.

Here’s how Twitter reactions:

