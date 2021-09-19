IPL 2021 UAE leg: Star Sports announces the full list of anchors and TV presenters; Mayanti Langer misses out

  • From Bhavna Balakrishnan to Neroli Meadows, check out the full list of TV presenters and anchors for the UAE leg of IPL 2021.

  • Star Sports Network will broadcast the T20 matches in eight different languages.

Bhavna Balakrishnan, Neroli Meadows (Pic Source: Twitter)
The Indian Premier League (IPL) resumes with the blockbuster clash between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians (MI) on Sunday, September 19.

As the second wave of COVID-19 wreaked havoc in India during April-May, the IPL bio-bubble was also breached, forcing the suspension of the tournament after 29 matches. Last week, doubts over the resumption of IPL 2021 resurfaced with the outbreak of COVID-19 in the Indian team’s camp in England, but fortunately for the organisers, the issue did not escalate, and the players from both teams – India and England – landed in UAE safely.

Fans, albeit a limited number, will also mark their attendance at the stadium for the first time since 2019, adding immensely to the tournament’s spectacle.

Star Sports Network, which holds the rights of broadcasting and streaming IPL matches in India, have announced a celebrated anchors list for the UAE leg of the competition. Few notable names in the marquee list include the likes of Bhavna Balakrishnan, Anant Tyagi, Neroli Meadows, Tanya Purohit and many more.

Bhavna Balakrishnan, Anant Tyagi, Neroli Meadows (Pic Source: Twitter)

Fans’ favourite Mayanti Langer will once again not host the IPL as she wants to spend some more time with her little baby boy, whom she gave birth during the pandemic in September last year.

List of anchors and TV presenters for the UAE leg of IPL 2021:

Neroli Meadows, Anant Tyagi, Suren Sundaram, Dheeraj Juneja, Jatin Sapru, Bhavna Balakrishnan, Suhail Chandhok, Anubhav Jain, Radhakrishnan Sreenivasan, Muthuraman R, M Anand Srikrishna, Vindhya Vishaka, Reena Dsouza, Kiran Srinivasa, Madhu Mailankody, Tanya Purohit.

