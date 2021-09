IPL 2021 UAE leg: TV, online and Live streaming details – Where to watch in India, US, UK & other countries

After almost four months, the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 is all set to resume in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The 14 season got suspended for a brief period in May this year when the positive cases of COVID-19 increases in the bio-bubble of few teams.

Like 2020, three venues across the Gulf nation will host the remaining matches of IPL 2021. Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah are the three venues.

The summit clash of the world’s biggest cricket league is scheduled to be played on October 15 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Last season’s runners-up Delhi Capitals won the most matches (6) in the Indian leg of IPL 2021 and are at the top in the points-table.

IPL 2021 UAE leg: Fixtures

Sunday, 19 Sep 2021

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Mumbai Indians (MI), Dubai

Monday, 20 Sep 2021

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore(RCB), Abu Dhabi

Tuesday, 21 Sep 2021

Punjab Kings (PBKS) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR), Dubai

Wednesday, 22 Sep 2021

Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Dubai

Thursday, 23 Sep 2021

Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Abu Dhabi

Friday, 24 Sep 2021

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Sharjah

Saturday, 25 Sep 2021

Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR), Abu Dhabi

Saturday, 25 Sep 2021

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Punjab Kings (PBKS), Sharjah

Sunday, 26 Sep 2021

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Abu Dhabi

Sunday, 26 Sep 2021

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Mumbai Indians (MI), Dubai

Monday, 27 Sep 2021

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR), Dubai

Tuesday, 28 Sep 2021

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Delhi Capitals (DC), Sharjah

Tuesday, 28 Sep 2021

Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Punjab Kings (PBKS), Abu Dhabi

Wednesday, 29 Sep 2021

Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Dubai

Thursday, 30 Sep 2021

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Sharjah

Friday, 1 Oct 2021

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Punjab Kings (PBKS), Dubai

Saturday, 2 Oct 2021

Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Delhi Capitals (DC), Sharjah

Saturday, 2 Oct 2021

Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Abu Dhabi

Sunday, 3 Oct 2021

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Punjab Kings (PBKS), Sharjah

Sunday, 3 Oct 2021

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Dubai

Monday, 4 Oct 2021

Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Dubai

Tuesday, 5 Oct 2021

Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Mumbai Indians (MI), Sharjah

Wednesday, 6 Oct 2021

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Abu Dhabi

Thursday, 7 Oct 2021

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Punjab Kings (PBKS), Dubai

Thursday, 7 Oct 2021

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR), Sharjah

Friday, 8 Oct 2021

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Mumbai Indians (MI), Abu Dhabi

Friday, 8 Oct 2021

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Delhi Capitals (DC), Dubai

Sunday, 10 Oct 2021

Qualifier 1, Dubai

Monday, 11 Oct 2021

Eliminator, Sharjah

Wednesday, 13 Oct 2021

Qualifier 2, Sharjah

Friday, 15 Oct 2021

Final, Dubai

TV, online and Live streaming details: