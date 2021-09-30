IPL 2021 – WATCH: Mustafizur Rahman produces a jaw-dropping effort to save a certain six against RCB

Rajasthan Royals (RR) lost another match on Wednesday. RR faced a comprehensive seven-wicket defeat from Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the 43rd game of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Despite the big loss, there were few positive moments for the 2008 IPL winners. One such incident was the brilliant fielding effort by left-arm seamer Mustafizur Rahman. The Bangladesh star bowler showed an acrobatic display of fielding to save a six.

It all happened during the ninth over of RCB’s innings bowled by young pacer Kartik Tyagi. The right-armer delivered a well-directed bumper to Glenn Maxwell, who went for a pull shot. The Aussie star got a top edge, and the ball flew in the fine leg region.

For a moment, it looked like the white leather would easily sail over the boundary for a maximum. But Rahman, who was standing right on the edge of the boundary line, leapt in the air and stuck his left hand to get a hand to the ball.

Mustafizur managed to flick the ball inside the boundary and pulled off an outstanding save. His phenomenal effort saved five runs for the Royals.

Here is the video:

Not only with the fielding, but Mustafizur also bowled well and picked up two wickets for just 20 runs in three overs. However, after restricting the Royals to 149 in their 20 overs, the Challengers managed to chase down the target quite convincingly to remain firm at the third position in the points table.

Maxwell (50 no) and Srikar Bharat (44) were the stars with the bat for the Virat Kohli-led side. The win also helped RCB grab two points to make it 14 points and are inching closer to sealing the playoffs spot.

“I have felt good since coming here, got myself into a nice routine at training and outside of training as well, just feel like it is really clicking for me. I don’t suppose it (the atmosphere) is different to any other franchise, just what we have created as a group,” said Maxwell after the impressive victory.