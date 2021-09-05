Jos Buttler and his wife Louise welcome second child to the family

England cricketer Jos Buttler and wife Louise Webber got blessed with a baby girl on Sunday, September 5. Notably, the wicketkeeper-batsman had opted out of the ongoing five-match Test series against India midway.

In April 2019, Jos and Lousie became proud parents for the first time by welcoming their first daughter Georgia.

Rajasthan Royals, for whom Jos plays in the IPL, took to Twitter to welcome the newest member to their family.

The English couple have decided to name their second daughter Maggie.

🗓️ 5th Sept: Jos Baby is here! 👶 Welcome to the #RoyalsFamily, Maggie. 💗 pic.twitter.com/s3EHHVFfH4 — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) September 5, 2021

To spend more time with his family, Jos has decided to skip the remainder of IPL 2021 scheduled to take place in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from September 19 to October 15.

The Royals had confirmed the news on social media: “Jos Buttler will not be part of the remainder of #IPL2021, as he and Louise are expecting a second child soon.”

“We wish them well, and can’t wait for the newest member of the #RoyalsFamily.”

Jos Buttler will not be part of the remainder of #IPL2021, as he and Louise are expecting a second child soon. We wish them well, and can't wait for the newest member of the #RoyalsFamily. 💗 pic.twitter.com/rHfeQTmvvg — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) August 21, 2021

Buttler was the second-highest run-scorer for the Royals in the initial phase of IPL 2021. In 7 games, he clubbed 254 runs at an average of 36.28 and a strike rate of 153.