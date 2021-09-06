Misbah-ul-Haq, Waqar Younis resign from Pakistan coaching roles; replacements announced

Just a month before the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021, Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq and bowling coach Waqar Younis have resigned from their respective roles, citing bio-bubble fatigue.

In its release, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) revealed that the former cricketers told about their decision on Monday morning. Both Misbah and Waqar had a year left in their contracts after having been appointed in September 2019.

Misbah, resigned from the post of chief selector last year, was recently in isolation in Jamaica. He was supposed to join the Pakistan team before the New Zealand series, starting September 17.

“The quarantine in Jamaica post the West Indies series provided me with an opportunity to reflect on the past 24 months as well as the schedule for international cricket ahead. Considering that I would have had to continue to spend considerable time away from my family and that too in a bio-secure environment, I have decided to step down from the role,” Misbah said in PCB’s release.

“I understand that the timing may not be ideal but I don’t think I am in the right frame of mind for the upcoming challenges and it makes sense for someone fresh to step-in and take the side forward.”

Younis decided to resign from his post after Misbah communicated his decision to him.

“After Misbah shared with me his decision and future plans, it was a straightforward one for me to resign as we had walked into the roles together, had worked collectively as a pair and now also step down together.

“Working with the Pakistan bowlers, including the youngsters, has been most satisfying as they have now started to show progress. Bio-secure environments in the past 16 months have had their impact, something we had never experienced during our playing days.”

PCB, meanwhile, has appointed Saqlain Mushtaq and Abdul Razzaq as interim coaches for the New Zealand series. The Black Caps, who are currently in Bangladesh, will play 3 ODIs and 5 T20Is against Babar Azam & Co. in September-October.