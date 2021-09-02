Pakistan names 4 uncapped players in ODI squad for New Zealand series

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced their squad for the upcoming ODI series against New Zealand. Wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Haris, fast bowlers Mohammad Wasim and Shahnawaz Dahani, and leg-spinner Zahid Mahmood are the four uncapped players in the 20-member squad.

Iftikhar Ahmed and Khushdil Shah – both of whom last played an ODI against Zimbabwe in November last year – have been recalled for the three-match ODI series which will scheduled to begin on September 17.

Meanwhile, there’s no place for former Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed and right-handed batsman Sohaib Maqsood who were part of the squad on England tour in July.

Chief selector Mohammed Waseem said performers of domestic cricket events have been selected. “While we have tried to put together a formidable and a balanced unit, we have continued to ensure that we give opportunities to high-performing players, while looking into the future so that we can develop a strong bench-strength,” said Waseem in his statement.

New Zealand will arrive in Pakistan on September 11 and would play three ODIs at the Pindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on September 17, 19, and 21.

The Blackcaps will also play five T20Is in Lahore, for which Pakistan’s squad will be announced later.

Pakistan squad for New Zealand ODIs:

Babar Azam (c), Abdullah Shafique, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Saud Shakeel, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir, Zahid Mahmood.